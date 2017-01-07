Guy Lee releases '100 Guitar Riffs in the Key of A Minor"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Guy Lee, a guitarist and publisher, has released a new book called 100 Guitar Riffs in the Key of A Minor.
The recent project is Lee's fifth book. His other publications include The Guy Lee Guitar Method, Bass Guitar Riffs, Easy Christmas Guitar and How To Make A Living Teaching Guitar.
>> VIDEO: Guy Lee performs on Sounds of the City
Lee also has several published albums - The Hurricane Waltz, Christmas! Guitar-Style and Songs of George Harrison, a guitar tribute album.
Three volumes of Guy Lee's Cool Backing Tracks series are now available.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Louisville gospel singer Jason Clayborn receives Dove Award
+ Sounds of the City celebrates Hurra Season Day
+ Sounds of the City debuts with R&B singer Kori Black
To learn more about Guy Lee and his work, visit guytar.com.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.