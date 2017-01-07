Guy Lee releases '100 Guitar Riffs in the Key of A Minor"

Guy Lee performed on 'Sounds of the City' on January 6. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Guy Lee, a guitarist and publisher, has released a new book called 100 Guitar Riffs in the Key of A Minor.

The recent project is Lee's fifth book. His other publications include The Guy Lee Guitar Method, Bass Guitar Riffs, Easy Christmas Guitar and How To Make A Living Teaching Guitar.

Lee also has several published albums - The Hurricane Waltz, Christmas! Guitar-Style and Songs of George Harrison, a guitar tribute album.

Three volumes of Guy Lee's Cool Backing Tracks series are now available.

To learn more about Guy Lee and his work, visit guytar.com.

