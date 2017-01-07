Crews respond to fire in New Albany

New Albany Fire responds to the call of a house fire on E Elm St. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of East Elm Street Saturday night.

All four people who were in the home got out safely, as did a six-foot python . The python was in a room directly in the path of the fire, but a door was closed and prevented the fire from entering before the python could be saved.

According to the News and Tribune, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 6:00 p.m.

The fire started and was contained in the first level of the home. No injuries were reported.

