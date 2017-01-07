Golden Alert issued for 25-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for Regina Lashana Williams, 25. Williams is a black female, approximately 5'2", 105 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, jeans and black boots.

Her last known location was the 1800 block of Greenwood Ave, around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to MetroSafe, Williams suffers from mental impairment. She is known to frequent the north Dixie Highway area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

