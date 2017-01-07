Curbs to abortion,unions, UofL Trustees fix to become KY law once signed

The House's 'right-to-work' bill brought union members to the Capitol en masse again Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Thanks to House and Senate Republican super-majorities and a rare Saturday voting day, GOP Governor Matt Bevin's short-term agenda was been satisfied before adjourning the first part of the split, shortened, and odd-year session which will reconvene on February 7th.

The seven-bill meal further restricts a woman's ability to obtain an abortion, weakens unions' efforts to organize labor, and sets the stage for giving the University of Louisville its third Board of Trustees in less than a year.

The 11 Senate and 36 House Democrats found no way to slow what many termed the 'rocket docket,' losing motions to table bills or add floor amendments.

The House's 'right-to-work' bill brought union members to the Capitol en masse again Saturday.

"Tell 'em it's wrong, it's wrong," Bardstown's James DeWeese, of Teamsters Local 89, said. Teamsters Local 89 is the bargaining unit for drivers at United Parcel Service.

"No free rides, no free rides," those gathered in the rotunda shouted.

The chant referenced the linchpin of the legislation: an employee of an unionized workplace no longer has to join that union or pay its dues, but the union must allow him or her to share the same wages and benefits negotiated through collective bargaining.

A companion Senate bill requires workers to ask employers to deduct union dues from their paychecks rather than have them withheld automatically.

Each chamber's bill passed the other chamber easily, including a House bill that repeals 'prevailing wage', a mandate that contractors pay workers wages comparable to those on commercial projects, for taxpayer-dollar financed public projects.

"They're scared to death that that what the Governor is gonna sign into law today is going to make it harder," Sen. Ray Jones II (D-Pikeville) said. "Harder for them to care for their families and put food on the table.

"Right to work does not prohibit unions from existing," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) said. "Kentucky not having right-to-work has been a barrier to commerce, job creation, and free enterprise for decades."

Democratic opposition drew heavy applause from union members in the House and Senate galleries. But shouts of 'liar' to Republicans prompted House Speaker Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown) to admonish them to show respect and decorum or be escorted out.

The Senate bill banning most mid-term abortions drew passioned debate in the House, but few outbursts.

"If the question is whether infants of 20 weeks (gestation) feel pain -- in my experience, they do," said GOP Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, a neonatal nurse from Taylor Mill.

The bill makes no provisions for victims of rape or incest to end their pregnancies after 20 weeks. The only exception is endangerment of the mother's life. The doctor must provide medical proof of such risk or face criminal felony charges.

"Would you consider this, for men to become the first responders," to eradicate the need for abortion," Rep. Kelly Flood (D-Lexington) asked the House.

The bills allow expectant fathers to sue the abortion provider, a clause that angered Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo (D-Lexington).

"It's a lawyer's dream," she said. "A father can order the abortion, and then sue over it." Palumbo also took issue that "mother's life in danger" excludes

emotional or psychological distress "that could lead her to commit suicide."

Representatives McKenzie Cantrell (D-Louisville) and Stan Lee (R-Lexington) debated whether a U.S. Supreme Court ruling held that a 20-week old fetus was viable outside the womb or omitted it in its review of a similar law in Missouri.

The measure cleared the House by a 79-15 vote, indicative that a sizable percentage of Democrats sided with the majority.

The House also approved the Senate bill reorganizing the University of Louisville's Board of Trustees.

It doesn't codify Gov. Bevin's abolition of the racially-and-politically imbalanced board which Franklin Circuit Court reinstated upon ruling Bevin's actions

a violation of state statutes.

Instead, it shrinks the number of Governor's appointees from 17 to 10, culled from a list of 30 nominees vetted through the Council on Post secondary Education.

"It brings the Board in balance," Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Eastwood) said. "The smaller size gives minorities more representation. and faculty and student appointees more of a voice."

But Bevin's actions already have prompted the accreditation agency SACS -- the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, to place U of L on probation for a year.

Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) has called the probation a "violation of good practices, nowhere close to losing accreditation."

The legal limbo has left UofL unable to launch a search for a permanent President to replace Dr. James Ramsey, who departed amid controversy last summer.

Louisville Democrats, however, cautioned that taking action could risk losing accreditation without clear direction from SACS.

"Are you kidding," Rep. Kevin Sinnette (D-Ashland) asked. "You're talking degrees, NCAA eligibility."

"Unintended consequences," Rep. Jeff Greer (D-Brandenburg) said.

Both suggested waiting until the session reconvenes in February to react to SACS findings. Louisville republican Jason Nemes insisted UofL needs to find direction quickly, and that approving the fix would prod SACS to offer definitive guidance faster.

The House approved the Trustees' reorganization 57-35.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear brought the initial challenge to Bevin's Executive Order.

In a news release, Beshear called the vote approval "of the Governor's illegal actions."

"If SACS enforces its written rules, then the damage is done to the University of Louisville," the statement continued. "(Bevin's claim) of absolute authority still threatens every other public university and all Kentucky students."

All seven bills passed contain 'emergency declarations', so they become law the moment the Governor signs them.

