Kentucky State Reformatory historical exhibit opens

A look inside the new exhibit. (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections)

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Reformatory is the largest prison in the state, and now a museum wants to give people a glimpse of what it looks like behind the gates.

The new exhibit will be at the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum in Oldham County.

The Kentucky State Reformatory was built in 1939.

Inmates even helped come up with the design for the exhibit.

The exhibit also teaches about how building the prison helped people during the great depression.

"It was a very hard time for people and the employment and the opportunity that it afforded ," Nancy Theiss, of the Oldham County Historical Society said.

The exhibit cost $1.5 million to construct.

