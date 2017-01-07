Residents on Kroger closing: “It's really going to be a problem”

This Kroger will be closing its doors at the end of the month. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Despite the freezing temperatures, Michael Miller stood outside of the South Second Street Kroger near Breckinridge Street, to make a statement.

“A lot of people in this neighborhood don't have a car,” Miller said. “They don't have easy access transportation.”

After 37 years, the store announced Friday it'd be closing its doors on January 28th. The building owner sold the property.

“I work right across the street,” Miller said. “It's a center for women and families. We have a lot of clients who rely on this grocery store to be able to get their food.”

“I come here for my groceries, my prescriptions, that's the biggest thing I'm going to have to change and find another place to get my prescriptions,” Milton Cuffee said.

“In the neighborhood here there's lots of disabled people too,” Nancy Jakubiak said. “I see people that are disabled in this store all the time. It's really going to be a problem.”

Kroger has three other stores within a three-mile radius of its closing location. One of the stores is on a TARC route.

“When you're talking three or four sacks of groceries on a bus, plus you probably got a couple kids with you, you know that's miserable,” Jakubiak said.

However, it's something Lisa Lontz is forced to consider. “That sucks because you don't have transportation, but where are you supposed to go,” Lontz said.

Sue Wilson is hopeful something like Kroger will go in its place. “A lot of people are going to be affected,” Wilson said.

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith was disappointed with the news of Kroger closing. Click here to read her statement.



