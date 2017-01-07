LMPD horse dies in barn fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five horses died in an early morning barn fire in Indiana.

An LMPD horse was among the animals killed according to a post by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our newest member of the LMPD Mounted Patrol Unit," the post said. "Churchill was killed along with four other horses in an early morning barn fire at the Indiana farm he was training at. Our hearts also go out to farm owner David Davis who lost his personal horses including his champion Stallion, Crusader."

The fire happened at a barn in Hardinsburg, Indiana.

A gofundme account has been set up to help pay for expenses.

