SuperChefs floods exactly a year after fire at St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular restaurant in the Highlands is dealing with a natural disaster, exactly a year after another disaster closed it for months.

SuperChefs owner Darnell Ferguson posted a video on Facebook on Sunday, showing about an inch of water on the floors of the restaurant. The end of the video shows water dripping from the ceiling.

The caption on the post read, "So this is what we walk into at the restaurant this morning.. pipes busted in the building.. but as usual ours didn't.. but we have the effects of it."

Super Chefs opened in the Bardstown Road location in July, after fire destroyed the building it previously occupied in St. Matthews.

The fire broke in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 10, 2016. It also displaced Maria's Greek Deli.

