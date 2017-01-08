Woman with disabilities missing from Valley Station area

Anyone who sees Crystal Horton should call 574-LMPD (5673). (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for a woman believed to be in danger.

Crystal Horton, 21, walked away from 11205 Woodbridge Lake Way just before 6 a.m. on Sunday. That location is in the Deering Road/Valley Station area, according to police.

Horton has developmental disabilities and considered endangered since she has been missing.

She is 5'8", weighs 260 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, gray hoodie, jeans, green shoes with orange soles, backpack & carrying a blanket.

Anyone who sees Crystal Horton should immediately call 574-LMPD (5673).

