Neighbors remember mother, son killed in Elizabethtown fire

Specialist Isiah L. Booker, died Saturday January 7th, in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident.More >>
Specialist Isiah L. Booker, died Saturday January 7th, in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident.More >>
A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun violence in Louisville.More >>
A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun violence in Louisville.More >>
A man cleared in the murder of his stepbrother was arrested again today.More >>
A man cleared in the murder of his stepbrother was arrested again today.More >>
Fire investigators say that working smoke detectors were not found in the Elizabethtown homeMore >>
Fire investigators say that working smoke detectors were not found in the Elizabethtown homeMore >>
Greater Clark County Schools announced they will be closed Monday, January 9th.More >>
Greater Clark County Schools announced they will be closed Monday, January 9th.More >>