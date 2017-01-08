Neighbors remember mother,son killed in Elizabethtown fire

Neighbors respond to the fire that killed a mother and son. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Fire investigators say that working smoke detectors were not found in the Elizabethtown home where a fire killed a woman and her young son on Saturday.

Deandra “Dee” McIntyre,46, and her son, Ryan Rothert, 6, died early Saturday morning.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Governor Pence gives farewell message to Hoosiers

+ The Limited closing all 250 of its stores

+ Dreidel Dash celebrates community and fitness

Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens says he believe the cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

Hardin County Fire Investigator, Joey Scott says a fire started in the basement near McIntyre’s room of her father’s home.

“You never expect a tragedy like this, never expect it,” next-door neighbor Charles Gordon said.

Gordon has known the family for over a decade.

“The other family members that survived came to our home in nothing but pajamas,” Gordon said.

Gordon says the four other family members who escaped the home came over frantic for help.

“I watched Ryan grow up. I watched him right around him play and some of his toys are still here. His spirit is here,” Gordon said.

Ryan's basketball hoop and ball lay near a pile of burnt items from inside the home.

“I don't know whether there were smoke detectors or not, but if you don't have them you need to get them,” Leonard Leech, who lives down the street, said.

Leech hopes the deadly fire at this home makes people more aware.

“It's tragic, it really is tragic,” Leech said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.