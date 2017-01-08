EXCLUSIVE: Troyvonte Hurt's brother charged in shooting death of teen mother

Troyvonte Hurt was shot and killed near the intersection of Clay and Jacob Streets in August. (Source: Facebook)

Troy Antwan "TJ" Hurt is charged in the death of Trayona McDowell, according to members of his family. (Source: Natalia Martinez/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The brother of a Louisville teen who was shot and killed in August is charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl less than three months later.

Family members of Troy Antwan Hurt, 16, confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Hurt is charged in the death of Trayona McDowell, 18.

McDowell was found shot and killed at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona on November 9, 2016. She was the mother of a 9-month-old daughter. Family and friends said she was expecting another child, but the Jefferson County Coroner's Office did not confirm that.

RELATED ARTICLES FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting

+ Okolona homicide victim identified as teen mother

+ Teen held 14-year-old brother in his arms as he died

+ 1 dead, 1 wounded in Shelby Park neighborhood shooting

LMPD previously said two juveniles were arrested and charged in McDowell's death, but their names were not released. No motive has been released for the killing.

Troy Hurt, who also goes by the name TJ, is the older brother of Troyvonte Hurt, 14, who was killed in a drive-by near the intersection of Clay and Jacob Streets on August 24, 2016. Troyvonte Hurt's 16-year-old friend is charged with murder in his death. The teen was returning fire when he accidentally shot Troyvonte, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.