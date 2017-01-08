Greater Clark Co. Schools closed on Monday, Jan 9

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools announced they will be closed Monday, January 9th.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Governor Pence gives farewell message to Hoosiers

+ The Limited closing all 250 of its stores

+ Dreidel Dash celebrates community and fitness

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, GCCS officials found a break in the HVAC system at Jeffersonville High School. That break caused flooding in several rooms, including the school district's main IT server room.

District officials and personnel have worked since discovering the break to fix the IT issues. But, it was determined they needed another day to make the repairs, causing school to be canceled on Monday.

A release sent out by GCCS stated that staff, students and parents should plan to return to school on Tuesday, January 10th.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.