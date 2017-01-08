Moore Leads #8 Cards Over Pittsburgh



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Mariya Moore scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead No. 8 Louisville to a 73-52 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.



Freshman guard Jazmine Jones added 13 off the bench while Myisha Hines-Allen contributed 11 for the Cardinals (15-3, 3-1 ACC). Led by Jones, Louisville's bench outscored their Panthers counterparts 35-9.



The Cardinals won despite shooting 37.3 percent (25 for 67) from the field. Louisville, though, did convert 24 Pittsburgh turnovers into 27 points.



Brandi Harvey-Carr scored 25 points to pace the Panthers (10-6, 1-2), who shot 48.8 percent (21 for 43) from the field.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

