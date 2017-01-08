Moore Leads #8 Cards Over Pittsburgh

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Mariya Moore scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead No. 8 Louisville to a 73-52 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Freshman guard Jazmine Jones added 13 off the bench while Myisha Hines-Allen contributed 11 for the Cardinals (15-3, 3-1 ACC). Led by Jones, Louisville's bench outscored their Panthers counterparts 35-9.
The Cardinals won despite shooting 37.3 percent (25 for 67) from the field. Louisville, though, did convert 24 Pittsburgh turnovers into 27 points.
Brandi Harvey-Carr scored 25 points to pace the Panthers (10-6, 1-2), who shot 48.8 percent (21 for 43) from the field.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.