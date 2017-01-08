Louisville's Justin Thomas Wins Third Career Tournament - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) - Justin Thomas bounced back at just the right time Sunday to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the SBS Tournament of Champions.
    
Thomas closed with a 4-under 69 and ended Matsuyama's bid for a fourth straight victory.
    
Thomas went from a five-shot lead to a one-shot lead in just two holes on the back nine. He was still ahead by one on the 17th hole when he ripped an approach from 214 yards to 3 feet. Matsuyama three-putted from 30 feet for bogey, Thomas made his birdie and his lead was back to three.
    
That allowed him a comfortable walk with a spectacular view of the Pacific down the 18th at Kapalua.
    
In his last six events worldwide, Matsuyama has four victories and two second places - both to Thomas.

