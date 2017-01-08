Josh Young arrested again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man cleared in the murder of his stepbrother was arrested again Sunday, the latest in a string of arrests since his acquittal.

Josh Young was found not guilty in the death of his step brother in 2013.

PREVIOUS STORIES-

+ Joshua Young arrested in Highview area for disorderly conduct

+ Josh Young misses hearing, warrant issued for his arrest

+ Josh Young sent back to jail

+ Graphic testimony in Josh Young murder trial

+ Experts say it's not uncommon that Josh Young is acting out

Since then he's been arrested numerous times, including twice in the same day.

Sunday he was picked up on charges including trafficking in meth.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.