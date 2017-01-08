Portion of highway dedicated to Troyvonte Hurt

The sign is near Iroquois Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun violence in Louisville. Troyvonte Hurt, 14, was killed in August of 2016.

The community still hasn't forgotten about Troyvonte, or Fat Daddy as he was called.

Today they officially dedicated a strip of Taylor Boulevard in his memory.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Josh Young arrested again

+ Neighbors remember mother, son killed in Elizabethtown fire

+ Dreidel Dash celebrates community and fitness

The sign honoring him is near Iroquois High School.

Copyright 2017, WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.