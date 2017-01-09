Fort Campbell soldier dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Specialist Isiah L. Booker died Saturday January 7th in Jordan, in a non-combat related incident.

Booker was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, at Fort Campbell here in Kentucky, and was originally from Cibolo, Texas.

Booker was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The incident is under investigation.

