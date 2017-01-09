January 6, 2017

LIBA

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance's (LIBA) mission is to preserve the unique community character of the Metro Louisville area by promoting locally-owned, independent businesses and to educate citizens on the value of purchasing locally.

During this holiday season WAVE Country shoppers collected receipts at LIBA member businesses through January 3rd. Receipts were submitted and shoppers were entered to win $1,000 to spend at any member business! Today on the show a winner was drawn live.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.