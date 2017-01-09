Rowan Co. deputy injured in gun battle; 3 bodies found at scene

MOREHEAD, KY (WAVE) - A Rowan County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being shot during a standoff in Morehead.

Deputies were called to a home on Island Fork Road for a welfare check at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. Morehead Police and Kentucky State Police also responded.

The initial call came from a man who said he had shot his girlfriend, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Officers made contact with an unidentified man, who then retreated into the home and barricaded himself inside.

The man fired multiple shots from the home, hitting one deputy. Officers returned fire as they were recovering the deputy.

After the shots were exchanged, a fire broke out in the home. Investigators found three bodies inside the home, two women and one man, after the fire was put out.

The deputy was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand and is expected to be okay.

