WATCH LIVE: Eric Holcomb, Suzanne Crouch inaugurated in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch will be sworn in Monday as Indiana’s 51st Governor and 52nd Lt. Governor.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

You can watch the event as it happens either online or on your mobile device by using the appropriate link below:

ONLINE http://bit.ly/1dwbq7w MOBILE APP http://bit.ly/21gkG4u

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.