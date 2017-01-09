KDF names 2017 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival announced this year's Royal Court on Monday.

Daphne Woolridge, Sidney Cobb, Taylor Young, Kailee Barnes and Natalie Brown were chosen from more than 100 applicants. They will reign over official KDF events leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

The Royal Court provides opportunities for young women to earn scholarships from KDF and Fillies, Inc. They also receive a complimentary wardrobe.

The KDF Princesses are chosen by an out-of-state panel and must meet academic requirements.

