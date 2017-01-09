JCPS: Metal detectors not needed despite increase of guns in schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Guns in schools are a growing problem and there is increasing debate over what to do about it here in Louisville.

Victims of gun violence and a group of local attorneys say metal detectors are the answer. They have been in a number of school districts across the country, including nearby Cincinnati Public Schools, where metal detectors are used in all its high schools.

"When you go to the airport you go through metal detectors. When you go to the courthouse you go through metal detectors," said Michael Turner, principal of Taft High School in Cincinnati. "So for us, it's a way of life."

As part of the daily routine for more than 700 students at Taft are screened. There's one entrance for girls, another for the boys. Students who set of the metal detector are lightly patted down. All book bags are searched. The Cincinnati Public Schools said there hasn't been a weapon found at a school in the district in more than two years.

"We do this for everybody," said Daniel Daum, safety program coordinator for Cincinnati Public Schools. "So when you walk through those doors, you're going to have a safe day here at school."



Guns may not have a place in Cincinnati classrooms, but they are certainly finding their way into JCPS.

Records obtained by WAVE 3 News show students here have been caught with guns 11 times in the first four months of the school year. Nearly as many incidents as all of last year.

There was a student caught trying to sell a handgun to a classmate at Atherton High School. A teen was busted with two handguns, one of them loaded, at Noe Middle School. Teachers found a child at Stopher Elementary packing more than lunch in his book bag. A gun was even found in the school that has already dealt with the consequences first hand - Fern Creek High School.

"Kids think like one bad thing happened, and then nothing is really done about it," said Javaughntay Burroughs, a senior at Fern Creek. "Student they feel like oh, well it's ok for me to bring it in."

Javaughntay was just 15 years old when he was shot in the stomach by a classmate at Fern Creek in 2014. Not only did the shooting set off a tense and at times terrifying evacuation for students, teachers and parents, it also meant a long recovery for the teenager.

"It could have been death, thank God it was life you know," said Julius Burroughs, Javaughntay's father.

Julius Burroughs believes there was something that could have kept his son out of the line of fire that day.

"I think metal detectors will deter a lot of weapons getting in the schools," Julius Burroughs said.

The increase in gun incidents in JCPS led a group of attorneys to send a letter to Dr. Donna Hargens, the JCPS superintendent, calling on the district to install metal detectors at the front door of each of its middle and high schools.

"Even just having these walk through metal detectors as a deterrent, so kids don't bring them anywhere near the school, that works for us," said Scott Drabenstadt, one of four criminal attorneys to sign the letter.

However, Michael Raisor, JCPS Chief Operating Officer, says the district doesn't need metal detectors. After months of study, Raisor told WAVE 3 News he will recommend against putting metal detectors in schools at Tuesday night's meeting of the Jefferson County School Board.

Raisor will tell the board installing metal detectors would be a financial burden, a logistical nightmare and just bad optics.

"It can create a stigma around a school, especially if certain schools would have them and others wouldn't," Raisor said.

Raisor also said metal detectors aren't a foolproof system. There have been shootings in schools equipped with metal detectors in a number of cities, including Atlanta and New Orleans.

While JCPS does not want those big walk through metal detectors in its schools, Raisor said he will call for more hand held metal detectors.

Already in use at a couple schools, Raisor wants hand held metal detectors available for spot checks district-wide, in addition to the random K-9 searches that are already happening.

Still, Drabenstadt and others believe JCPS is taking a dangerous chance by not moving to the more sophisticated walk through metal detectors.

"I don't think anything is going to be done by JCPS until we have another shooting," Drabenstadt said.

That would be too late for students like Javaughntay Burroughs.

