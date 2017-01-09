SLIDESHOW: Mugshot Roundup -- December 2016 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Copy-SLIDESHOW: Mugshot Roundup -- December 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - See who's been arrested during this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt. 

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the mugshots from December

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly