2 arrested in string of business burglaries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men are facing charges in a string of burglaries in Louisville.

Willie Owens, 25, and Cordarius Owens, 22, were arrested at Willie Owens' home on Friday.

Arrest reports for the men state they were involved in various robberies at various apartment complex rental offices, Metro PCS stores and an auto sales lot.

Cordarius admitted to being the lookout and getaway driver during the burglaries while Willie took items from the locations, according to police.

During the arrest on Jeanine Drive, which is located near Slaughter Elementary School, police found jars filled with marijuana, multiple digital scales, plastic baggies and a handgun.

Both Willie and Cordarius are facing multiple counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of engaging in organized crime. Willie Owens is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

