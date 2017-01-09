Polls open Tuesday for Old Louisville alcohol vote

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Voters in Old Louisville will decide whether alcohol sales should be expanded in part of the neighborhood on Tuesday.
A vote to go wet would allow businesses zoned for restaurants or markets to apply for state licenses to sell by the drink or package.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Toonerville Deli hopes to see wet vote pass
Voters rejected a wet petition more than 2-1 in 2002. But, fewer than 12.5% of the 1459 registered voters even bothered to cast ballots.
Voting takes place at the Edison Center, located at 701 W. Ormsby Avenue. The office will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
