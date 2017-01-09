GE union to vote on latest contract

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A tentative agreement has been reached between General Electric (Haier) and its employee union, the IUE-CWA.

The new contract has enhancements in pay and benefits compared to the previous contract that was struck down by union members in November, the company said on Monday.

A letter posted on the IUE-CWA's Facebook page states union members will receive a $2500 ratification bonus if the contract is approved.

“The Union and the Company have worked very hard to address some of the key concerns employees had with the first contract we negotiated apart from GE," GEA Chief Negotiator for Appliance Park Eric Leef said. "It was a first for both GE Appliances’ management and the Union. We both realize we had to make adjustments to improve Appliance Park’s ability to compete in the low-margin, crowded appliance industry. With this contract, endorsed by union leadership, we will be able to improve Appliance Park operations, serve customers better and work to continue to offer some of the best jobs in the Louisville community.”

“It has been a long, hard journey to get to the new proposed contract but I think our members will appreciate the extra time and effort we took to develop a contract that serves their needs better than the November agreement," IUE-CWA Local 83761 President Dana Crittendon said. "It is a fair contract. The Company gave what they could considering the financial situation at Appliance Park, and now it is time for our members to do their part by voting to accept this contract.”

GE's 4,000 union members will vote on whether to ratify the contract later this week. The agreement must pass with more than 50% of the vote.

