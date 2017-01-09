Police: Girlfriend of robbery suspect says he confessed to her

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested for the robbery of a fast-food restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Mark A. Phelps, 45, of Louisville, was taken into custody on January 8 in the South Louisville neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

Phelps was wearing a wig when he held up the Moby Dick at 2700 S. 3rd Street around 8:25 p.m. November 26, according to a Louisville Metro police arrest report. Detectives said Phelps handed employees a note demanding cash and showed them a handgun.

Police said Phelps was identified by a witness as the person who committed the robbery. The arrest report also says Phelps' girlfriend gave detectives a statement saying that he confessed to her about committing the robbery.

Phelps is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

