AMPED registration now open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Registration for AMPED's fall classes is officially open.

Classes are free for youth ages 11 to 17. Students must choose one major and one minor area of study. AMPED leaders said that each child will receive extensive training on the subject that they choose.

Classes range from vocal instruction to videography to business. Tutoring and homework help is also available every day from 4 to 5 p.m.

Classes start on January 10th and are held Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Enrollment ends January 17th and only 45 spots are available.

To register visit AMPED at 4425 Greenwood Avenue, Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information call (502) 494-1584 or (502) 432-6015.

