Coaching matchup makes Kentucky high school basketball history

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Across WAVE Country and the Commonwealth, we love our basketball. During a boys basketball game in Louisville, those in attendance were able to witness history on the court.

Marla Cooper of Ballard Memorial and Erin Spalding of Brown School made Kentucky state history January 7 when they became the first two women to face off as head coaches in boys varsity basketball game.

"It's just another game for me," Spalding said. "I didn't realize it was this big of a deal to be honest with you. I didn't get into coaching because of this, I got into coaching because I love kids and I love basketball so it gave me the opportunity to come out here and coach."

"It's not really something neither her nor I really think about as far as making history," Cooper said, "but it was fun. Of course, getting a win on my side (Ballard Memorial 68, Brown 56) is a little more fun than her side."

Despite being two of the few women in their field, both Cooper and Spalding aren't scared to let their players know who's running the show.

"I believe in discipline," Spalding said. "I believe that's what sports teaches kids is discipline so I tell my kids all the time you just have to listen, and I'm gonna jump on them when they ... that's part of basketball."

"You know basketball is super important, but to me disciplining these kids is being a good mentor and role model for these kids number one in my life," Cooper said.

"Well, at first we were kind of shocked that she got the position," said Bradley Chandler, a junior at Ballard Memorial. "She's, you know, one of the only women coaches in the state of Kentucky. Figured out that she's actually a really good coach and I love her, she's an amazing coach."

