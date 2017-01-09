Parker Beam, legendary Master Distiller, dies

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Parker Beam, Heaven Hill's Master Distiller Emeritus, has died.

Beam died Sunday night after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS.

"All of us within the company and the general public watched with awe and admiration as Parker and Linda waged a much-publicized war against this terrible disease, using their courage," Heaven Hill's Communication Manager Josh Hafer said. "His standing as one of the industry’s great Master Distillers and his wide sphere of influence to generate international awareness, and millions of dollars, for ALS research and treatment."

Parker's grandfather was the brother of legendary Jim Beam and Parker's Dad Earl was a Master Distiller at Heaven Hill. Beam won many awards during his career; charter member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, Whiskey Advocate Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame, just to name a few.

"What we will remember most about Parker was the leadership, the can-do attitude, and the kind and selfless mentoring he did to his son Craig and a whole new generation of Bourbon distillers," Hafer said.

