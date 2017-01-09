Clark County needle exchange to train volunteers ahead of opening

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – As Clark County looks to open a needle exchange in Jeffersonville, they are taking the time to train volunteers to prepare for January 26th.

On the 26th, the new exchange program will be opening its doors at 1301 Akers Ave, in Jeffersonville. The program will be called The Exchange and is looking to provide services two days a week and eventually have the ability to operate the syringe exchange at other locations.

Since the program is largely run by volunteers, those interested can attend a training session January 16th and 23rd. Monday night’s training will begin at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 321 East Market St, also in Jeffersonville.

This needle exchange is a part of an ongoing effort to address the HIV epidemic that’s seen in parts of Indiana. Scott County opened a needle exchange back in April of 2015 soon after Governor Mike Pence declared a state of emergency regarding the spread of the HIV virus transmitted by dirty needles.

During that time, Scott County had around 55 confirmed HIV positive patients. Now, that number is at 213 confirmed cases, last counted in December of 2016. Despite the rise in numbers, the Scott County explained that the sum is a cumulative one—one that will never go down as they record the number of patients and do not subtract them when they decide to seek treatment.

The nurses at the Scott County exchange said it is a good thing that more people are deciding to swing by the clinic to be tested and recommended treatment.

As of December 31st, 2016, the Scott County needle exchange gave out 393,919 needles and have received 373,321. They are currently seeing 140 clients but over the course of the past 21 months, they have had 550 unique clients.

With the Clark County exchange opening, Indiana residents can see statistics change as well in Clark County.

