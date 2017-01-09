Funeral arrangements set for Amzie Smith

Forty-six LMPD officers will be going to the presidential inauguration.More >>
Forty-six LMPD officers will be going to the presidential inauguration.More >>
Kroger representatives said there are three alternative Kroger stores within a three-mile radius.More >>
Kroger representatives said there are three alternative Kroger stores within a three-mile radius.More >>
This month, residents started moving into the 200 unit downtown apartment complex known as The Breakwater.More >>
This month, residents started moving into the 200 unit downtown apartment complex known as The Breakwater.More >>
It took less than 48 hours for the ACLU to file suit to overturn a new law requiring an ultrasound and a description of it for all women getting abortions in Kentucky.More >>
It took less than 48 hours for the ACLU to file suit to overturn a new law requiring an ultrasound and a description of it for all women getting abortions in Kentucky.More >>
A tentative agreement has been reached between GE Appliances and its employee union, the IUE-CWA.More >>
A tentative agreement has been reached between GE Appliances and its employee union, the IUE-CWA.More >>