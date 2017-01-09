Funeral arrangements set for Amzie Smith

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Ballard High School Junior who in lost her battle with liver cancer will soon be laid to rest.

Amzie Smith's life will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church.

Smith lost her fight with liver cancer on Friday.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Ballard junior dies at 17 after cancer battle

+ Ballard HS junior with terminal cancer wins homecoming princess

+ Teen cancer patient joins Jackson for Card March

Amzie was recently crowned homecoming princess at Ballard. She also joined Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson before a Card March this past season.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kourageous Kids in Amzie's memory.

Copyright 2017, WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.