Shoppers on Old Louisville Kroger closure: 'It's going to be hard on everybody'

The Cincinnati-based grocer has operated at the store at 924 S. 2nd Street since 1980. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kroger in Old Louisville will close on January 28th and those who do not have a car say finding a new grocery store will be especially challenging. Kroger representatives said there are three alternative Kroger stores within a three-mile radius.

"I don't know how we are going to do our grocery shopping now without us having a vehicle because it was easy to just walk over here to Kroger," Tamara Baker said.

Baker lives near the Old Louisville Kroger on 2nd Street and Breckenridge Avenue. She is considering the Kroger in South Louisville.

The TARC Route 4 bus stop at 4th Street and Breckenridge Avenue is near her home but with a baby to carry she wonders how long the new commute will be.

WAVE3 rode the bus to time the commute. The bus arrived at 12:27 p.m. Route 4 to the Kroger in South Louisville travels South on 4th street with a stop at 3rd Street and Central Avenue.

James Ford was on the bus and was not happy about the Old Louisville Kroger closing.

"It's going to be hard on everybody. But for people who have money to drive it's ok for them," Ford said.

After a 16-minute bus ride, Ford also got off at the stop at 3rd and Central Avenue. Ford grocery shopped for about 15 minutes and got back on the bus at 1:04 p.m.

He did not have many bags but others on the bus were carrying heavy loads of grocery bags.

The bus returned to the stop at 4th Street and Breckenridge Avenue at 1:24 p.m. The entire trip was 57 minutes and now Baker will decide on how she will get to a grocery store.

"I get nervous thinking about it what is my next move and the time frame it takes me to get there and back and just function with everyday living," Baker said.

The two other Kroger stores within a three-mile radius are located on Goss Avenue and West Broadway. Both locations are also accessible by bus.

