LMPD to form violent crime task force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 117 homicides last year, the Louisville Metro Police Department is forming a special task force focused on violent crime.

LMPD is partnering with the FBI, DEA, ATF, the U.S. Attorney's Office, and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office to create the Louisville Metro INTEL (LMINTEL) Task Force.

LMINTEL Task Force will identify primary, violent offenders and use available resources to find, arrest, and prosecute them.

LMPD officials said the task force will provide better coordination, apprehension, and follow-up.

"We are grateful for the assistance from our current law enforcement partners and will likely add additional partners as we move forward," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "We encourage our community to join with us in this partnership and provide tips, leads and information as we strive to keep Louisville safe."

