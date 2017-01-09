Man shot, killed in Pleasureville

PLEASUREVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Pleasureville.

The shooting was reported on Mill Street around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Lawson.

A man called 911 and said he was the one who shot and killed the victim, according to Lawson. The man is working with police and no charges have been filed at this time.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released.

KSP, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the shooting.

