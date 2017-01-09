Butchertown Grocery ranked #2 on list of 10 Best New Restaurants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant has been named one of the best in the nation.



Buterchtown Grocery made USA Today's list of 10 Best New Restaurants coming in at #2.

The restaurant opened in the fall of 2015 on East Washington Street.

The menu from Executive Chef Bobby Benjamin includes bone marrow brúlée, rabbit pappardelle and porcini mushroom risotto.

FLX Table in Geneva, New York took the top spot on the list.

To view the full list of winners, click here.



