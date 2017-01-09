Shepherdsville Police Chief to retire after 40 years in law enforcement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shepherdsville Police Chief Doug Puckett will soon hang up his badge.

On January 31st, Chief Puckett will retire as police chief of the department he's served since 2003.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD to form violent crime task force

+ 2 arrested in string of business burglaries

+ Fort Campbell soldier dies

Chief Puckett has worked in law enforcement for four decades. His career began with the Louisville Police Department in 1974.

During his tenure, Chief Puckett was recognized as a Patriotic Employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Shepherdsville Police Department leaders said that Chief Puckett had a positive impact on both his peers and the citizens of Shepherdsville and that he would be missed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.