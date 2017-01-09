Delta Tau Delta Fraternity suspends IU chapter's charter

The fraternity cited multiple hazing incidents within the chapter's new member education program as the reason for the suspension. (Source: Indiana University)

FISHERS, IN (WAVE) - Delta Tau Delta Fraternity's governing body voted to suspend the operating charter and begin withdrawal proceedings at Indiana University effective immediately.

After operating on IU's campus for 130 straight years, the Beta Alpha Chapter was told Monday night that their chapter is no longer in good standing and that they cannot operate under the name of Delta Tau Delta.

The fraternity cited multiple hazing incidents within the chapter's new member education program as the reason for the suspension.

"There is no place for hazing in Delta Tau Delta. It is absolutely contrary to our values and will not be tolerated," Jim Russell, executive vice president of the national fraternity, said. "The fraternity is clear about its expectations."

The chapter's violations of Delta Tau Delta's risk management policy was addressed during the 2016-17 academic year.

"While made aware of our conduct requirements, the chapter chose to ignore them during the fall 2016 semester with full knowledge the national Fraternity could revoke its charter," Russell said.

