Man accused of luring dog over fence to shot it

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man allegedly lured his neighbor's dog into his yard so he could shoot it.



According to an arrest report, Charles Beneke used a ball to get the dog to jump the fence into his yard where he shot the animal three times.

The dog was taken to a vet and had to be put down.



Beneke’s wife recorded the whole incident. Police used that video to confirm the dog was not acting aggressively before it was shot.



Beneke is facing an animal cruelty charge.

