Kentucky bathroom bill could negatively impact Louisville sports

The legislation would require Kentucky to designate every multiple occupancy bathroom or changing facility so that it can only be used by people based on their biological sex. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky House Bill 106 was filed last week by Representative Rick Nelson, a Democrat from Middlesboro.



The legislation would require Kentucky to designate every multiple occupancy bathroom or changing facility so that it can only be used by people based on their biological sex.



“This type of proposed legislation is incredibly detrimental to business,” President and CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission Karl Schmitt said. “They hurt sporting events coming to communities and other conventions coming to communities.”



North Carolina experienced that result last year after they passed a similar bathroom bill. Major sporting events fled the state. The ACC baseball tournament moved to Louisville's Slugger Field.

Schmitt said Louisville sports is big business.

“Over the course of a year you're talking about tens of millions of dollars depending on the type of event and the year that they may come here,” Schmitt said.



The convention and visitor’s bureau and the Louisville Sports Commission have been monitoring this legislation.



“What we've been told and what we've heard the governor say is that it is a nonstarter,” Schmitt said. “That this bill isn't going anywhere.”

Governor Bevin appeared to back that theory in a radio interview Monday morning.



“There's times and places for legislation, but right now I don't think there's an issue in Kentucky, nor should we make it one,” Bevin said.



WAVE 3 News reached out to the ACC and NCAA for a comment regarding the legislation and have yet to receive a response.



