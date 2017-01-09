St. Matthews Fire running own EMS operation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a year-long procedural process, St. Matthews Fire Protection District is now able to transport patients to the hospital when responding to medical runs.



St. Matthews Fire launched their EMS service in December but originally got the idea a year ago after firefighters would respond to medical runs and wait for Emergency Medical Services to respond.



“It was frustrating on the fire side because our guys would make these runs and have to wait for an ambulance to show up,” Chief William Seng said.



The department then began the lengthy process of applying for a Certificate of Need from the state of Kentucky. The department got the approval for the certificate in August and borrowed two ambulances from Emergency Medical Services in Louisville and Lexington.

The EMS service launched in December and has been servicing the entire Louisville area.



“This is going to ensure we get patients to a medical facility a lot faster,” Chief Seng said.



“From stabbings to shootings to auto accidents to overdoses, sick people. Anything you would see at any other EMS agency or in the city of Louisville, that's what we're getting,” Assistant Chief Mike Riordan, who’s leading the EMS services, said. “I'm very comfortable we'll be over 400 runs for the month.”

Ultimately, the department will get its own ambulances in February. Communities like Indian Hills and the City of St. Matthews assisted the department in getting stretchers, radios and other equipment to help service the community.



“That's what we want to do, help not just the people in the St. Matthews district but the whole community as well,” Riordan said.



