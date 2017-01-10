Allegiant Airlines to offer service from Louisville to 6 southeast cities in May

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin servicing the Louisville market in May.

Allegiant will offer year-round non-stop service to the following airports:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning May 19

Orlando-Sanford International Airport beginning May 24

St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport beginning May 24

Punta Gorda Airport beginning May 25

In addition, seasonal non-stop service will be begin May 24 to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and May 26 to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

All routes will operate twice weekly.

“Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company’s history,” Allegiant Chief Operating Officer Jude Bricker said. "A new base in Destin/Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers, including those in Louisville, Kentucky, who we welcome today as a brand new city in our network.”

To celebrate the expansion, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $44. Seating is limited. Prices include taxes and fees. Fares are one-way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2017 for travel by Aug. 15, 2017 in order to take advantage of the low introductory fares. Visit Allegiant.com for more information.

