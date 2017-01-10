UPDATE: 5 people taken into custody after shots fired near schools; lock downs lifted

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five people have been taken into police custody for questioning after an incident with shots fired that caused four schools to go on lock down in Shelby County Tuesday morning.

Major Jason Rice with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said four juveniles or young adults were involved in an incident on Highland Manor in Shelbyville in which a fifth person was being chased. Rice said the person being chased turned and fired two shots at the other four individuals. None of them was hit by gunfire.

As a precaution, a lock down was declared at all schools on Rocket Lane - Shelby County High School, East Middle School, and Wright Elementary School - which are about one mile east of where the shots were fired about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

The nearby Shelby County campus of Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) was also locked down for a time.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.

