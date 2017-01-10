WATCH LIVE @ 10am: Announcement of plans to mark Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday

WATCH LIVE @ 10am: Announcement of plans to mark Muhammad Ali's - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: January 17 would have been the 75th birthday of Muhammad Ali. As part of the Muhammad Ali birthday celebration weekend, one of the organizers, Community Connections, will speak about what they have planned. Watch the 10 a.m. announcement on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

