WATCH LIVE @ 9:30AM: Gov. Bevin signs 'Fair Chance' executive order

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Gov. Matt Bevin will hold a news conference at 9:30 am. to announce and sign an executive order that will give a "Fair Chance" for workers seeking state jobs.

Bevin's office said conservative estimates from the National Employment Law Project indicate nearly 70 million people in the United States have a criminal record of some type. Employment is a key factor in keeping people from reoffending, according to several national studies.

Watch the news conference and bill signing at the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP