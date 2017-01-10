January 9, 2017

Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses
Meet the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. One of the five princesses will be crowned the Derby Festival Queen by a spin-of-the-wheel at the annual Fillies Derby Ball on April 8th at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Each woman will receive a $2000 scholarship ($1000 from the Fillies and $1000 from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation).
Fund for the Arts
2017 Arts Showcase & Campaign Kickoff
Tuesday, January 10
11:30am-1pm
Churchill Downs
Triple Crown Room, 700 Central Ave.
Parking available in front of Gate 1
FundForTheArts.org
Awards in the Arts
Saturday, April 29
Churchill Downs
Download the Louisville Arts Link App for a central arts calendar, view upcoming events, purchase tickets, access your Arts Card, receive Arts Card discounts, access donor benefits, and even become a donor!
2017 Oaks & Derby Box Raffle
Enter for a chance to win a box for six to both the 2017 Longines Kentucky Oaks on May 5th & 2017 Kentucky Derby presented by YUM! on May 6th
$100 per chance - only 500 tickets printed
Winner receives seating for six in covered box located in Section 324 for 2017 Kentucky Oaks and reserved seating for six in covered box located in Section 324 for 2017 Kentucky Derby (a value of $4,248)
May not be resold for profit
Proceeds benefit Fund for the Arts
Winner will be selected in a random, public drawing
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
12pm
Fund for the Arts
623 W. Main Street
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.