January 9, 2017

Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses

Meet the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. One of the five princesses will be crowned the Derby Festival Queen by a spin-of-the-wheel at the annual Fillies Derby Ball on April 8th at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Each woman will receive a $2000 scholarship ($1000 from the Fillies and $1000 from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation).

Fund for the Arts

2017 Arts Showcase & Campaign Kickoff

Tuesday, January 10

11:30am-1pm

Churchill Downs

Triple Crown Room, 700 Central Ave.

Parking available in front of Gate 1

FundForTheArts.org

Awards in the Arts

Saturday, April 29

Churchill Downs

Download the Louisville Arts Link App for a central arts calendar, view upcoming events, purchase tickets, access your Arts Card, receive Arts Card discounts, access donor benefits, and even become a donor!

2017 Oaks & Derby Box Raffle

Enter for a chance to win a box for six to both the 2017 Longines Kentucky Oaks on May 5th & 2017 Kentucky Derby presented by YUM! on May 6th

$100 per chance - only 500 tickets printed

Winner receives seating for six in covered box located in Section 324 for 2017 Kentucky Oaks and reserved seating for six in covered box located in Section 324 for 2017 Kentucky Derby (a value of $4,248)

May not be resold for profit

Proceeds benefit Fund for the Arts

Winner will be selected in a random, public drawing

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

12pm

Fund for the Arts

623 W. Main Street

