WATCH LIVE @ 10:30am: Allegiant Air announces the start of Louis - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 10:30am: Allegiant Air announces the start of Louisville service

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Beginning in May there will be a new airline available for you to fly in and out of Louisville. Watch the 10:30 a.m. announcement about Allegiant Air coming to Louisville International Airport on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. To watch, click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly