Brush fire burning in northeast Jefferson Co.

The fire was reported during the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday. (Source:Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Middletown Fire Department and Louisville Metro Emergency Services will provide an update on a brush fire that is burning in northeastern Jefferson County.

The agencies will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m.

One fire crew is keeping an eye on what's left of the fire in the 13400 block of Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 5 taken into custody after shots fired near schools

+ Old Louisville holding wet-dry vote Tuesday

+ Hostess recalls white peppermint Twinkies

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.