Brush fire burning in northeast Jefferson Co.

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The fire was reported during the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday. (Source:Air 3/WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported during the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday. (Source:Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Middletown Fire Department and Louisville Metro Emergency Services will provide an update on a brush fire that is burning in northeastern Jefferson County.

The agencies will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m.

One fire crew is keeping an eye on what's left of the fire in the 13400 block of Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

This story will be updated.

