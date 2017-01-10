Mulch fire in Middletown expected to burn all week

The fire was reported during the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday. (Source:Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mulch fire in the Middletown area is expected to continue burning for the rest of the week.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday in a mulch pile at Natural Products, which is located near the intersection of Old Henry Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway. It was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to Middletown Fire chief Jeff Riddle.

The fire Department is working with the Department of Fish and Wildlife and Division of Water to monitor the fire, wind directions and a nearby creek. They said their best option is to let the fire burn itself out.

Thousands of homes and about 25-30 businesses within a three-mile radius are affected by the smoke emitting from the fire. Residents and business managers are being advised to keep their windows and air handlers closed.

Anyone with breathing problems or other health conditions should stay indoors and away from the smoke.

Riddle said they don't expect an impact on traffic or Stopher Elementary School unless the wind shifts.

The Kentucky Department of Health and Emergency Management Agency are also assisting with the situation.

